ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Police Department will be holding a bicycle rodeo on July 31.

From 9 a.m. to noon in the Kokernot Park parking lot, children can come out with their bike and enjoy learning about bicycle safety.

Featured at the event will be a boke safety check, a skills challenge and the chance to learn rules, signals and safety precautions.

Additionally children who attend will receive a free bicycle helmet courtesy of Texas DHS.

For more information you can visit the Alpine PD Facebook page.