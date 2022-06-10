x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Alpine Multicultural Festival to feature music, food, dances and more

This family-friendly event will run June 11-12.
Credit: Alpine Multicultural Festival

ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Multicultural Festival will be held June 11-12 at Kokernot Park.

This festival will feature music, dances, food and more from various cultures.

Fokloric groups, Philippine music and country dance are just some of the fun performances on the schedule.

There will also be a bouncy house, piñatas, games, a parade and more.

Attendees are welcome to dress in their traditional cultural attire.

For more information on the festival, including a full schedule of performances, you can click or tap here.

More Videos

In Other News

Interns learn about water reclamation process in Midland