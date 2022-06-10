Alpine Multicultural Festival to feature music, food, dances and more

This family-friendly event will run June 11-12.

ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Multicultural Festival will be held June 11-12 at Kokernot Park.

This festival will feature music, dances, food and more from various cultures.

Fokloric groups, Philippine music and country dance are just some of the fun performances on the schedule.

There will also be a bouncy house, piñatas, games, a parade and more.

Attendees are welcome to dress in their traditional cultural attire.