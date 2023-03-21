City of Alpine mourns loss of city council member

Jerry Johnson represented Ward 5 and had previously served as mayor.

ALPINE, Texas — Alpine City Council Member Jerry Johnson has died, according to the City of Alpine.

Johnson served as Ward 5 city council member starting in May 2021. His term was set to expire in May 2023.

According to his biography on the city's website, Johnson previously served as Mayor for the city as well as President of the Southwest Texas Municipal Gas.

A press release from the city says the March 21 council meeting has been canceled and the council and city staff will be taking Tuesday off to mourn the unexpected loss.