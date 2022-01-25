Alpine man sentenced to life for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor

30-year-old Damion Edward Cruz-Benavente received two life sentences for the actions back in 2015

ALPINE, Texas — 30-year-old Damion Edward Cruz-Benavente has been sentenced to life in prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Cruz-Benavente was found guilty by a jury in Pecos back in August of 2021 for one count of aggravated sexual abuse by force, one count of sexual abuse by threat or fear, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

The defendant continually sexually assaulted the victim using force and threats back in 2015, while he was living in the Big Bend area. Cruz-Benavente has been in federal custody since his arrest on March 12, 2021.

“This is a horrific case of child victimization by an evil predator who stole a child’s innocence and has now received a sentence that provides some measure of justice for the brave victim,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our law enforcement partners as we work together to protect our communities.”