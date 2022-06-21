City of Alpine implements drought contingency plan

The city is requesting citizens follow certain voluntary procedures to preserve water.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine has announced it will be putting its drought contingency plan into effect on June 23.

For the first step of the plan citizens are asked to voluntarily take actions to preserve water.

Alpine has suggested the following measures for citizens to take:

Customers with even-numbered street addresses should water lawns on even numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

Customers with odd-numbered street addresses should water lawns on odd numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

Reduce watering of ALL public parks, and public facilities, to minimum levels to reduce vegetation loss.

Reduce water usage from all commercial/industrial users to conserve city water supplies for human consumption.

The city hopes these measures will be enough to preserve water supplies. However it says if conditions worsen it will have to implement mandatory water rationing.