Alpine High School evacuates campus after bomb threat call

All students and staff are safe according to the AISD Facebook page. Local law enforcement is investigating the scene at this time and trying to identify the caller.

ALPINE, Texas — UPDATE: As of 1:55 p.m., all students have been released to the parents/guardians or transported to Alpine Middle School safely according to Superintendent Rinehart.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted at both AES and AMS. Law enforcement searched the campus and found no credibility to the threat. The FBI will be looking into the origin of the call.

At this time, normal operations will be expected for Alpine High School tomorrow. Items left at the school can be grabbed tomorrow morning.

Students and staff members have been evacuated safely to Kokernot Park.

At 1:00 p.m., a whole campus dismissal will take place for the high school, while the other schools in the district will remain on their campuses for the rest of the day.

Students that have vehicles will be released to them for the day. Other students without vehicles will have to either wait to be picked up by their parents/guardians at Kokernot Park or be transported to AMS for the remainder of the day until dismissal.

Local law enforcement will be going through the campus for the rest of the afternoon. This includes a bomb detection canine team with the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

A bomb threat call for Alpine High School has led to all students and staff members evacuating the campus earlier this morning.

All of the students and staff members are safe at this time according to the Alpine ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rinehart. Local law enforcement is currently on-site as they continue to investigate into this situation. They are also attempting at this time to find out the identity of the caller.

Other campuses in the district have implemented a shelter-in-place protocols. This is where all campuses are locked down and everyone is safely inside.

According to the Alpine ISD Facebook page, high school students and staff have been released for the rest of the day, but students at Alpine Elementary and Alpine Middle Schools will remain in school. Extra law enforcement has been added to each of the campuses.