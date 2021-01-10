Alpine girl celebrates remission

Remington Carrillo was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2019 and has been making trip to San Antonio for treatment for more than two years.

ALPINE, Texas — A four-year-old girl in Alpine has won her battle with cancer and is now in remission.

Remington Carrillo is about to turn five and back in 2019, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Remington would make trips back and forth to the Children's Hospital in San Antonio for treatment for more than two years.

On October 1, Remington will offically ring the victory bell at the hospital, which signals the end of her treatment.

"It's a horrible experience that brings you closer together as a family," said Remi's father, Patrick Carrillo. It makes you appreciate a lot more things, alot of the finer things in life that most people take for granted. Even things that I took for granted; we all take for granted as a family and it just amkes us appreciate everything so much more and god is good."

Friends and family will get to watch the bell ringing ceremony with Remi. There will also be a livestream at the Gazebo outside the Brewster County Courthouse.

The Carillo family also hopes that this story can help give Iraan quarterback Braden Kent hope.