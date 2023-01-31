Alpine Fire Department responds to structure fire

Brewster County Deputies and Marathon Fire Department were also at the scene on January 30.

ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12 Rim Road in Alpine.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and Marathon Fire Department were also on the scene of the fire that occurred on the night of January 30. No individuals or emergency fire personnel were harmed or injured during the incident.

The fire was extinguished and AFD responded with Engine 1, Engine 3, Rescue 1, Brush 2, Attack 2, Tanker 1, and Command 1. There was a total of 18 personnel on the scene. No foul play is determined at this time.