ALPINE, Texas — Tuesday June 7, the Alpine's City Council will hold their regular meeting to discuss a number of topics including the resignation of the Director of Finance and potential action in regard to the City Manager, Jessica Garza.

According to their agenda, several executive actions will be put forth by City Council Member Rick Stephens.

The actions include discussing and take appropriate actions regarding the resignation letter from the Director of Finance, as well as the annual performance, assessment and evaluation of the City Manager.

City Council will also consider taking appropriate actions relative to the employment contract of the City Manager, Jessica Garza, including possible reassignment, adjustment of duties, discipline or dismissal.

The full agenda can be found below, or on www.cityofalpine.com.

The details of this situation have not yet been disclosed and no members of City Council were available to comment.