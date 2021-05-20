Alpine City Council's next step to discuss Interim City Manager and Interim City Secretary

This comes after the City Manager Erik Zimmer and City Secretary Cynthia Salas were fired this week.

The Alpine City Council is set to meet next week and discuss the next step to fill interim seats. This comes after the City Manager Erik Zimmer and City Secretary Cynthia Salas were fired this week. City Attorney Sandy Wilson resigned at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Wilson mentioned issues with Zimmer, the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Alpine Police Department. She told the council to consider making the right decision that's within the best interest of the city.

"My resignation is effective immediately because it's a material breach of my contract to let illegal means happen in this city that I support," said Wilson to the council. "So y'all should be proud of yourselves."

The discussions centers around transparency and possible "vendettas" among elected officials.

"I'm all for reform," said one Alpine resident. "But what I don't understand is if council is here for us, how are we going to trust you guys if you guys aren't abiding by Texas law?"

Other residents defended Zimmer, saying he's helped create projects like historical or cultural events in the city.

"Erik is one of the hardest working people I've ever worked with," said Kirsten Moody, chair of the city parks board.

"We have no room for vendetta," said one resident. "We need to move forward."

Zimmer had the opportunity to respond.

"I've never been questioned on a performance issue," said Zimmer. "When I look at this and I see emotion made by two people I've never had a conversation with, that sends a message loud and clear."

The council voted 3-1 to terminate Zimmer and Salas' contracts.

Attendees at the meeting shouted, "SHAME" after the motion.