City of Alpine holding bulky item pick up event

Only items scheduled for pick up will be taken.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine is holding its spring quarterly bulk pick-up event.

If you are interested in having items be picked up, the Environmental Services Department says you must call and schedule a pick-up in the week before. From April 5 to April 9 at noon you can call 432-837-0845 or 432-294-3183 to schedule.

Prior to your scheduled time, you are asked to place your bulky items on the curb or right of way directly in front of your home. You are asked not to put anything in the roadway or alley, or next to a dumpster. Any items placed outside without a scheduled pick-up time will be considered illegal dumping.

Households are limited to five items each. Only bulky items like furniture, mattresses, old appliances or yard waste will be accepted. Refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners will only be picked up if the freon or refrigerant

has been removed by a licensed technician with a sticker attached.

No construction debris, tires, electronics and hazardous materials will be accepted.

Yard clippings and leaves should be placed into bags, while brush and tree limbs should not be longer than four feet and should be tied together with string or twine, no wire allowed.

Daily pick-up will begin at 7 a.m.