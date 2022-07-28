Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity chapter hosts will seminar for Permian Basin community

The Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter will host a will seminar in recognition of National Make a Will Month.

MIDLAND, Texas — As part of the chapter's community service, the Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will host a free will seminar at The White House on Washington Park on August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Local probate attorneys will provide information surrounding the will making process, estate planning and probate process.

Community members who attend and stay for the entire seminar will receive a free will completed and executed for them.