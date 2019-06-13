MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier today (Thursday) the Permian Basin Area Foundation announced the 2019 Spring Grant Cycle awards. Permian Basin Area Foundation announced $1,957,850 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the West Texas region.

Permian Basin Area Foundation President and CEO Guy McCrary along with Chief Operating Officer Aaron Bedell and Foundation Grants Administrator Meagan Harris were in attendance to share their organization's announcement.

Organized in 1989, Permian Basin Area Foundation’s mission is to facilitate the creation of permanent charitable funds in partnership with many donors and provide grants to address community needs and enrich the quality of life in the Permian Basin. It uses these resources wisely and efficiently to respond to emerging and changing needs and to sustain existing nonprofit organizations through grants.

The Foundation provides a flexible vehicle for donors with varied philanthropic desires. In so doing, the Foundation serves as a steward for individuals, families, foundations, and organizations, which entrust assets to its care.

The Foundation is for all citizens whether of modest or ample means.