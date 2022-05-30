Alligator found in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — An American alligator was found in Midland County at the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park on May 29.
A person found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded to the call and was safely able to take the alligator into custody.
The alligator was then handed over to Dr. Tommy Wilson with A to Z Veterinary. Dr. Wilson will hold onto the alligator until a local Game Warden takes it off his hands.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is hoping to found out who the owner of the alligator is soon than later.