Alligator found in Midland County

The Midland County Sheriff's Office was able to safely remove the alligator from the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park.

MIDLAND, Texas — An American alligator was found in Midland County at the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park on May 29.

A person found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded to the call and was safely able to take the alligator into custody.

The alligator was then handed over to Dr. Tommy Wilson with A to Z Veterinary. Dr. Wilson will hold onto the alligator until a local Game Warden takes it off his hands.