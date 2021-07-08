Alligator at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge has a snack in flood waters

The video, taken by Jonny Giles/USFWS, shows an alligator crossing a flooded road to snack on a frog.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Why did the alligator cross the road? To have a snack, of course.

A video posted by the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) shows an American Alligator enjoying some extra water in the area.

The rain is still coming down and much of our auto tour is underwater, but some of our refuge residents don’t seem to be... Posted by Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, July 8, 2021

The gator slowly crosses the road in front of the ANWR entrance before stopping, turning around, and eating a frog in the road.

The gator was unbothered by the vehicle trying to get through and took its time with its treat. The alligator then seems to lay down for a nap in the road.