Alligator at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge has a snack in flood waters

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Why did the alligator cross the road? To have a snack, of course.
A video posted by the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) shows an American Alligator enjoying some extra water in the area.
The gator slowly crosses the road in front of the ANWR entrance before stopping, turning around, and eating a frog in the road.
The gator was unbothered by the vehicle trying to get through and took its time with its treat. The alligator then seems to lay down for a nap in the road.
Several inches of rain have fallen in the area. Some residents of the refuge don't seem to mind.