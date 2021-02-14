All United Family stores will close at 9 p.m. Sunday night

All United Supermarkets, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and Market Street stores in Texas and New Mexico will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, except 24-hour locations.

TEXAS, USA — On Sunday, February 14, and Monday, February 15, The United Family of stores will close grocery store operations at 9 p.m., local time, except 24-hour locations.

All 24- hour stores will remain open to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.