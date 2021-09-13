Alexis Luna's funeral to be held Wednesday

A viewing and rosary will be held Tuesday before Luna is laid to rest Wednesday.

ODESSA, Texas — Funeral services have been set for Alexis Luna, the former OHS student who was killed in a drunk driving incident on September 5.

Luna's family will be holding a viewing at Martinez Guneral Home on September 14 from 12 to 9 p.m.m with a rosary being held at 7 p.m.

Church services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 at First Church of the Nazarene before she is laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.