Parents express concern about Alamo Jr. High 7th grade English class syllabus

This syllabus states that students are not allowed to speak Spanish, Burmese, French, Portuguese, etc. in this teacher's class.

MIDLAND, Texas — Parents are questioning Midland ISD after a particular statement was written in a 7th grade English class syllabus at Alamo Junior High.

It reads, "This is an ENGLISH class, therefore, no other languages are allowed to be spoken during my class. This includes Spanish, Burmese, French, Portuguese, etc."

One parent tells NewsWest 9 she's mad at herself for not reading through her daughter's syllabus more thoroughly before signing off on it.

Another parent's reaction: "OMG! I am speechless!"

A third parent says they find it rude how this syllabus was written, saying in part, "There should be nicer ways to talk about other languages use in the class."

All of these parents say this wording means something different when English isn't a first language.

When asked about the syllabus, Midland ISD released the following statement:

The statement in this document does not reflect the values of MISD. We want all of our scholars to feel comfortable in the classroom, including language of personal expression. This incident is being investigated and will be handled administratively.