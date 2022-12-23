Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas

The residents at Airline Crossing don't have any running water and haven't for two days.

MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water.

Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture.

“All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.

While some residents might be able to make do, for others this issue matters much more.

One resident, who wished to not be identified, is disabled and claims that these issues could affect her health.

“I can’t bathe, I can’t wash my clothes, I can’t put on clean clothes, and with my compromised immune system I can’t even really leave my house,” the resident said.

Residents have voiced their concerns to management but haven’t had much luck getting answers.

“Management doesn’t tell us what’s going on. They don’t give us an ETA of when it’s going to be fixed. As far as I know there’s just one maintenance man out here and he does all the work,” Childress continued.

We reached out to the management office at Airline Crossing and Follett USA, the company that recently bought out Airline Crossing, for comment. As of right now neither have gotten back to us.