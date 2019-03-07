ODESSA, Texas — An ATM was stolen from an AimBank in Odessa, 7281 Tres Hermanas Blvd, Tuesday night.

The staff arriving at work Wednesday morning discovered the missing ATM as well as the forklift used to remove it, which was left in the parking lot.

Daniel Cooper

No employees were present at the time of the theft and no injuries have been reported.

The police were contacted and the ATM was recovered shortly after.

Daniel Cooper

An undisclosed amount of money was removed from the machine but police are still investigating.