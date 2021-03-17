Aid local law enforcement, eat Chick-fil-A at 'Support Mor Badges' event

Officers will be at Chick-fil-A locations in Midland and Odessa selling raffle tickets.

ODESSA, Texas — If you're looking to take the family out to eat this weekend, you're in luck. You can enjoy delicious Chick-fil-A chicken and support your local law enforcement at the same time as a part of the "Support Mor Badges" event.

If you’re in Midland, just stop by the Chick-fil-A at Andrews Highway and Loop 250. If you're in Odessa, go to either the location on 42nd and Grandview or the location on Faudree Road.

Local officers will be there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, selling raffle tickets for their annual “Bustin' for Badges” event.

Odessa Police Department Public Information Officer Corporal Steve LeSueur said it's a chance to meet those officers and see them in a different light.

“You know, at the end of the day we're all on the same team,” LeSueur said. “We really are. You know, a lot of times people come into contact with us under negative circumstances. Whether it's a traffic stop or a car accident, or some other call for service where someone is at a low point during their life. But this is a chance to see us in a different light. It's a fun time for us.”