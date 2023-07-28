Aging population in West Texas facing issues that range from food to medical care

A town hall was held Thursday night in Midland to discuss challenges and find solutions. Adding more volunteers to help seniors is a crucial need for non-profits.

MIDLAND, Texas — People are living longer than ever in 2023, and as the aging population continues to increase, certain issues are presented. On Thursday night, a town hall was held in Midland where several representatives from various organizations discussed the challenges that face our older age group.

Issues range from the need for food, housing, transportation, medical care and mental health, with the need for more volunteers at least one way to help.

It was a group effort as a spotlight was shown on the aging population in West Texas.

Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie -- the Executive Director of Senior Life Midland -- knows these settings are crucial.

“These discussions are very important, we need to have them regularly and we need to have various people at the table, and it’s key for success to have this regularly," said Kirwan-Haynie. "This needs to happen all the time.”

She says collaboration is key.

“That allows us to really discover solutions and hopefully there won’t be any gaps when it comes to the needs of seniors," said Kirwan-Haynie.

Craig Stoker is the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa -- one organization that helps try to make that a reality.

“We may be the only people that our clients see, so we have that opportunity to build those relationships," said Stoker. "I call it our growing family. We know who needs what, we’re working to find who needs more and we’re working to bridge that gap so that they have the things they need to stay in their homes.”

As for the volunteers who serve those clients.

“Volunteers are crucial," said Kirwan-Haynie. "We are in need of volunteers and that’s always something any non-profit talks about. That’s something we really need help with."

Like Thursday's town hall, the aging population is reliant on the support from others.

“Our normal ask is for an hour a month," said Stoker. "It doesn’t take that long to come be a part of our organization and to really become family with our clients. We’re dealing with a population who may have a fall, they may have a medical emergency and without family or friends in the area, they may not be discovered until the next day when our volunteers show up, and that is, again, so incredibly important to our mission to provide that wellness check and that’s what the volunteers help us with. Not only are they delivering the food, but they are – in some cases – saving people’s lives.”