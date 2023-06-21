Adult Protective Services celebrates seniors

Several organizations came together to bring awareness to elder abuse.

ODESSA, Texas — June is Elder Abuse Awareness month, and Texas Adult Protective Services partnered up with several local groups to help get the word out.

They held a senior celebration to show appreciation for local seniors and educate West Texans about the signs of elder abuse.

Other local groups who came out included Angel Care Hospice, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and Visiting Angels.

“Everybody talks about child abuse, which is a huge problem, but they don't think about the other end of things, our elders, who are abused as well,” said Marci Leffler with Adult Protective Services. “APS will investigate all forms of abuse, including neglect and financial exploitation.”