Midland man announces candidacy for Midland College Board of Trustees

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland College alum is throwing his hat into the ring for Board of Trustees seat 7.

Adrian Carrasco announced his candidacy at Gerardo's Casita on August 27.

Carrasco completed his associates in general studies at Midland College in 1995. He also served as a recruiting coordinator from 1998-1999 and an admissions director from 1999-2000.

Though Carrasco grew up in Kermit, he attended Midland College as did his nine siblings.

Carrasco currently serves as president and owner of Premier Energy Services, LLC.

"I am running to bring my business ideas and vision to the Midland College Board to ensure that Midland College continues its role as the leader in Community Colleges" said Carrasco in a press release.

Carrasco also serves as a member of the Midland College Foundation and contributed to the Midland College Distinguished Lecture Series.

His brother, A.T. Carrasco, M.D., helped create a special scholarship for the school. The Carrasco Room was named after the family.

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to run for Midland College Board of Trustees Place 7 and I would appreciate your vote November 3, 2020," said Carrasco.