Adoption and foster care system expected to be impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, local adoption agencies and foster care are expecting more mothers to look at these options.

MIDLAND, Texas — Since the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, foster care and adoption agencies are expecting more women to look at the option of adoption.

It's something that Jamie Po with Addy's Hope Adoption Agency in Midland is hoping for.

"We do have an infant adoption program and honestly what we hope to see from the overturn is that more women will actually choose adoption," said Po.

At Addy's they say a potential increase in babies being put up for adoption won't be a burden on the adoption process.

"The reality for us is that there are always families out there willing to adopt infants, we never have an issue finding the families. From our perspective, it’s having the infants available for them," said Po.

While the SCOTUS decision may not harm the infant adoption program, that might not be the case for the foster care system.

"If more women are having babies and they’re unable to care for them and they end up in the foster care system then ultimately there would be a domino effect to that," she said.

Lindsey Clark, a Post Adoption Case Manager, said to expect more kids in need of foster care: a demand they may not be able to meet.

"I think ultimately there will be more kiddos that end up in foster care as a result of this decision," said Clark. "Unfortunately, we don’t have enough foster homes now and families willing to adopt from foster care and so it’s just gonna create an unfortunate domino effect if the system gets more overwhelmed, it’s gonna be even more difficult to find foster homes for these kiddos."

Which is why at Addy's, they want mothers to remember that in light of this recent decision, adoption is still a choice.