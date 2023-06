The adoption fee of $20 will include a microchip, rabies and booster vaccinations.

MIDLAND, Texas — For the month of June, adoption fees at the Midland Animal Shelter will be $20.

The adoption fee will include a microchip, rabies and booster vaccinations like Parvo/Distemper for dogs and FVRCP for cats. Spaying and Neutering will also be include for the adopted animals.