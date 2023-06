The free meals will be available for kids ages 5-15 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Addie's Diner will be offering free meals to kids ages 5-15 all summer long.

The restaurant located on 304 East Florida Avenue in Midland will be providing the free meals from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Kids will be able to select the free food from the kid's menu items only.

Soda will not be included in the deal, but water and tea will be available at no charge.