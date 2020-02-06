MIDLAND, Texas — As summer approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware is once again hosting its annual fan drive.

During the drive, customers will be asked to donate by rounding up their purchase.

All donations from the drive will be used to buy box fans.

These fans will benefit The Salvation Army, which in turn distributes the fans to help keep people cool during the hottest times of the year.

This year's drive will be held June 4 through June 21. It will be the 14th year the hardware store has held the drive.

Last year customers donated over $5,100, which allowed for 339 fans to be purchased.

Donations can be made at any Westlake Ace Hardware store. Additionally, customers can donate to the drive online by visiting the Westlake Hardware website.

Westlake emphasizes that regardless of which way you donate, all donations will stay within the local community.

“The Salvation Army Fan Drive gives our friends and neighbors a way to keep cool and comfortable this summer. Especially now, with so many people in need, it’s an honor to sponsor this program and positively impact lives. I encourage everyone, if they are able, to donate,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland County Public Libraries kick off Summer Reading program

Hundreds protest racial injustice in Midland and Odessa

Classic Honda of Midland gives gift to Class of 2020