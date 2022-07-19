Ace Arena brings family fun, revenue to Andrews

The event center regularly features team roping competitions, motorcross and craft fairs.

ANDREWS, Texas — You've heard the saying take the bull by the horns, but have you ever really done it?

The Lemond family is practicing team roping at Ace Arena in Andrews.

Westen and his cousin Gunnar are already saddling up like the pros.

"I like it because it's more action and it's fun,” Gunnar said.

But brushing up on their competition skills takes space-something many families just don't have.

For a small fee, anyone who needs a place to practice can book the time by the hour.

And while these calves are breaking out, these cowboys don't have to break a sweat. This arena is air conditioned.

"It's not as hot like out there roping in the sun,” Gunnar said.

But you won't just find cattle and competitions here.

"We're a multipurpose Event Center. We can do anything from equestrian events, we do motocross, we have craft fairs,” said Jimmie Lynn Lemond, the Ace Arena Manager.

As big as this arena is, they're running with big plans for expansion.

"We have grown and expanded so much. With the new outdoor arena, we are capable of hosting larger events and we are capable of hosting multiple events at the same time. We will have an exhibition hall built in the back to where we can have farmers markets, car shows,” Jimmie Lynn said.

The best part is most of the entertainment you can lasso up here is free.

"We spend every weekend here. It's something we can do as a family. So it's like, it's kinda like a home away from home,” said Shaylee Lemond.

The arena also benefits the whole town, bringing in revenue for the local stores and restaurants.