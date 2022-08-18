Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas

The program strays away from traditional schooling to a more flexible and personalized approach with a combination of online and in person classes.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas.

Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.

The program strays away from traditional schooling and instead uses a more flexible, and personalized approach with a blend of online and in person classes.

"My experience here overall was really excellent like they helped me graduate of course, and obviously its not in a hall full of students where I get anxiety or I'm on the computer by myself and I finish at my own pace," Said, Mariah Arriaga, an Accelerate Academy Graduate. "It really helped me a lot get to where I am now. My next step in life is to go to college. I have always wanted to be a nurse ever since I was little. So I've always wanted to pursue in the medical field. I would like to go to OC."