Gov. Greg Abbott signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill, banning most abortions in Texas

The bill bans abortion procedures at six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat is detected, unless a woman is having a medical emergency.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a controversial abortion bill Wednesday.

Senate Bill 8, called The Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks gestation and before most women know they are pregnant. The bill does not make an exception for survivors of rape or incest who become pregnant as a result of the crime against them. It only allows an exception for a woman suffering a medical emergency.

The bill also allows anyone to sue a Texas doctor who performs or has an intent to perform an abortion and recover at least $10,000.

The law is intended to go into effect Sept. 1.

"In Texas, we will always lead the way to protect the unborn. #ProLife," Abbott tweeted.

Abbott signed the bill on a Facebook Live feed Wednesday morning.

"Our creator endowed us with the right to life, and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion," Abbott said during the live video. "In Texas, we work to save those lives and that's exactly what the Texas Legislature did this session."

Texas Right to Life previously celebrated the bill advancing one step closer to Gov. Abbott's desk.

"It's not only a law for actual enforcement, but think about how our laws can actually affect the culture and the conversation that we have about the unborn child," Kimberlyn Schwartz, the director of media and communication, said.

Shannon Najmabadi, the women's health reporter for The Texas Tribune, joined Ashley Goudeau to discuss the bill on KVUE's Texas This Week. She said similar legislation has passed in other states.

"What's unique about the Texas bill is it also has this legal language in it that would let anyone, regardless of if they've had an abortion, regardless of if they had an experience with an abortion provider, to sue abortion providers," Najmabadi said. "So it kind of has a double-pronged approach where it's banning abortions very early, often before many women know they are pregnant, and also has these legal type changes."

A total of 13 other states have passed so-called heartbeat bills. Democrats say it is part of a political strategy to ban abortion across the country.

Advocates who oppose the bill say the same.

"Signing this bill into law doesn’t change the fact that most Texans believe abortion should be accessible and that everyone should be free to determine the course of their own reproductive lives, including whether and when to become a parent," said the Texas Freedom Network in a written statement after Abbott signed the bill. "This law doesn’t just have government interfere in these decisions, but also gives virtually anyone the ability to legally harass and try to financially ruin a physician, family member or friend who helps someone obtain an abortion. This bill is about little more than anti-abortion extremists trying to control and shame people for making health care decision they don’t like.”

"The majority of people in this country have abortions over six weeks," Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of Whole Woman's Health, said. "Most people don't even know they're pregnant when they're less than six weeks into the pregnancy."

"This legislation sets our organization up for being sued by anyone in the state if they suspect that we would provide an abortion to someone beyond six weeks," Reverend Deneen Robinson, from The Afiya Center in Dallas, said. "That is causing us to now have to think about how we provide care because the majority of the people we serve don't get to us until they're 18 to 20 weeks."