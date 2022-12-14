Abilene Zoo celebrates fourth annual 'Christmas Celebration'

The festivities are scheduled for Dec. 16-23.

ABILENE, Texas — Bright colorful lights, ice skating, hot cocoa and more are all popular festivities to celebrate the holiday season.

From 4-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, the Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane, is welcoming visitors to experience holiday fun with the fourth annual "Christmas Celebration" powered by Reliant.

Some of the activities include meeting live reindeer at Reindeer Stables, decorating holiday cookies at Mrs. Claus' Texas Bakery, meeting Santa at Lone Star Ranch, listening to carolers at Falala Flamingo and watching the tree lighting at Candy Cane Lane.

There will also be more than 500,000 lights on display to add to the overall experience.

Tickets are available online at $18 for adults and children (with cookies and a reindeer craft) and there is no charge for anyone two years old or younger.