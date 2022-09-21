Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

The crash happened on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20.

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20.

The investigation shows a pickup truck headed eastbound on the north service road, driven by Larazo Lopez of Odessa, and an SUV was headed in the opposite direction (westbound) in the same area, driven by Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene.

The SUV drove into the eastbound lanes, passing a vehicle and was hit head-on by the pickup truck. Guns was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.