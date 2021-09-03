'A crisis at the Texas border': Gov. Abbott discusses border security, conditions at Texas-Mexico border

Abbott said in 2021, more than 800 undocumented immigrants were apprehended and 78 of them were sex offenders.

MISSION, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference at noon Tuesday at the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott spoke about immigration and border security following his briefing from representatives with the U.S Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

On Monday, his office said Abbott's news release will address the "ongoing humanitarian crisis" at the border. On Tuesday, Abbott tweeted roughly 3,200 migrant children were in Border Patrol custody, citing a CBS News report.

"I'll be there with Texas solutions today," he tweeted.

