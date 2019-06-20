MIDLAND, Texas — Join Basin PBS at the McDonald Observatory on Saturday, June 22nd for a sneak preview of Chasing the Moon, an American Experience mini-series about the American space race. Learn about the scientific research connection between West Texas and the moon and enjoy a *Star Party under some of the darkest skies in the U.S.

To get you tickets early you can visit their website here.



As a special incentive, the first 50 people who RSVP will have the Star Party included. After the first 50, the Star Party is not included and requires an additional ticket.



Twilight Program is not included and requires an additional ticket.


