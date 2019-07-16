Homeowners who have recently gotten their roofs redone, or are planning on getting them fixed soon, should make sure to check their flue vents.

“I’ve been discovering with the roofs installed in Midland after the hail storm that the flue vents on the water heater and furnaces are being disconnected on accident. I just want to make people know that if they get a new roof they need to make sure that the flue vents are hooked up,” said Tim Mabry, Lone Star Heating and Cooling owner.

Experts like Mabry say that if flue vents do not get hooked back up the right way, those homes will have dangerous levels of carbon monoxide when winter comes.

“I’ve found four the last couple of days, so I’m checking. Every time I go to a service call I’m checking them,” Mabry said.

Reda Reddell and Hal Thompson, homeowners who recently got their roofs fixed, say Mabry discovered the flue vent after fixing their AC.

“He said if it had been winter time that we may not be standing here and that’s a little scary,” Reddell said.

Mabry says the roofers are just doing their job, but it is up to the homeowners to do theirs.

“They’re in shock. They really are; they’re very thankful that we’re finding them but I just want to make people aware. They need to have them looked at and double checked,” Mabry said.

“I’ve told everybody who’s getting their roof done or is about to. I think everybody needs to know, the word needs to get out,” Thompson said.

Mabry says every job he has done this summer, he makes sure to reconnect the flue vents properly.

“That’s what people do. We look out for each other. And you know Texans need to look out for other Texans. We just need to do our job to help the general public,” Mabry said.

People can check the flue vents themselves or call local heating and cooling experts to check for them.