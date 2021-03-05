Rope Youth organization bringing mobile food truck to neighborhoods this summer

A local non-profit in Midland will be giving out food to children this summer with their new mobile food truck.

MIDLAND, Texas — The non-profit organization, Rope Youth, has been feeding children in the community for years now.

Founder of the organization, Karl Boroski, says, "we take food to schools on the weekends so kids have backpack, food to eat, we take it, the teachers put it in the backpack, and they have food to hold them for the weekend."

The feeding program started because he noticed a food insecurity problem.

"There's a lot of kids that live in low income apartments in midland there's a lot of low income apartments and there's a lot of kids that live in RV trailer parks that are food insecure that need food," says Boroski.

Now he's taking his feeding program to new heights and bringing food to the kids, with his new mobile food truck.

"Once the summer starts and kids are home, our plan is to go to the low income housing apartments and RV parks and we have food truck and a trailer so were gonna go everyday in the summer and take food to an apartment and RV," says Boroski.

The organization plans on bringing more than just food to the kids this summer.

Karl Boroski goes on to say, "also partnering with the public library about bringing the bookmobile out there so kids will get food and get some reading material."

With this food truck, he hopes that it can inspire others to do the same in their community.

"I know we wont be able to reach every kid in the summer but maybe it'll spark somebody else into being like 'hey I can do something' what other places are you not able to cover somebody might step up and say 'hey I can cover this'," says Boroski.

He expressed his excitement towards his summers plans saying, "just looking forward to the summer and opportunity to go out there and feed kids this summer."

Rope Youth will be holding four community meetings this month for volunteers that may want to get involved.

Meeting locations and times:

Golf Course Road Church of Christ: Thursday, May 6th (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Higher Grounds Coffee Shop: Friday, May 7th (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Tall City Brewing: Saturday, May 8th (9:00am-10:00am)