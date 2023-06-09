9th annual Hot Dog Run benefits Midland Humane Coalition

The 5K/1 Mile Run and the Pet Costume Competition will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Midland College. The superhero themed event is for all ages and all dogs. Registration for the race will be at 7:30 a.m. on race day with the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 1 Mile starting at 8:35 a.m.