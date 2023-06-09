9th annual Hot Dog Run benefits Midland Humane Coalition

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition will be hosting its 9th annual Hot Dog Run on June 10.
The 5K/1 Mile Run and the Pet Costume Competition will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Midland College. The superhero themed event is for all ages and all dogs. Registration for the race will be at 7:30 a.m. on race day with the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 1 Mile starting at 8:35 a.m.
The costume competition will be hosted by NewsWest 9's own Jolina Okazaki and Victor Lopez. The three categories for the competition are Best Pet Superhero, Best Superhero Team, and Best Pet Costume.
For more information about the event and the registration, people can go the www.midlandhumanecoalition.org/hotdogrun.