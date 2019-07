HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is reporting all Howard and Martin County 911 systems are down as of 2 p.m. on July 30.

Non-emergency lines are reportedly still working.

The counties are working to get calls routed through Midland.

If you need assistance you are asked to call the following non-emergency numbers:

432-264-2244

432-264-2550

As of now there is no estimated time when the lines will be back up.