8th Annual 'Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness' event to take place on Oct. 6

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Midland Duck Pond
Credit: Midland Victims' Coalition

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Victims' Coalition will be holding its annual 'Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness' event on Oct. 6. 

This is the 8th year for the event, and it will all start at 10:00 a.m. at the Midland Duck Pond. There will be a short ceremony that will include domestic violence survivors, the Midland District Attorney's Office, and Safe Place of the Permian Basin. 

The Salvation Army will also help out with refreshments, and the Midland Victims' Coalition has asked for everyone to wear purple. 

For more information about the event, people can call Sara Basaldua at 432-557-5427. 

