8th Annual Hot Dog Run benefits Midland Humane Coalition

The event will feature breakfast courtesy of Texas Roadhouse and a costume contest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run is happening on May 7.

This 5k and one mile run will be kicking off at the Bush Tennis Center.

Your furry friend can join you as well as long as your dog is by your side is by your side at all times and is leashed and vaccinated. You also must clean up after your pet.

Registration will open at 7 a.m., while the 5k will kick off at 8 a.m. and the one mile at 8:05 a.m.

Breakfast will be served for participants and volunteers at 8:45 a.m. courtesy of Texas Roadhouse.

Awards will be given at 9 a.m. and the costume contest begins at 9:30 a.m.