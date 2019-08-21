MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland Fire Department and DPS responded to a fatal crash in Midland County on August 21.

The two-vehicle accident took place around 12:30 p.m.

Billy Avance, 88, was attempting to exit the parking lot of a business on State Highway 349 in a 2006 Honda CRV.

Avance failed to yield the right of way to a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on SH 349.

The driver and the passenger of the Silverado suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Avance was also taken to MMH, where he was pronounced dead.