FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The 87th Annual Fort Stockton Water Carnival will be taking place from July 13-15.

Tickets are available at either the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce or on the event's website. The Water Carnival Parade will be on July 15 at 10:00 a.m.

For the competitions during the event, the Tiny Tot and Wee Miss competition will be on July 13; Sub Teen, Teen and Jr. Miss Competition on July 14 and Miss Fort Stockton Competition on July 15.