FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The 87th Annual Fort Stockton Water Carnival will be taking place from July 13-15.
Tickets are available at either the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce or on the event's website. The Water Carnival Parade will be on July 15 at 10:00 a.m.
For the competitions during the event, the Tiny Tot and Wee Miss competition will be on July 13; Sub Teen, Teen and Jr. Miss Competition on July 14 and Miss Fort Stockton Competition on July 15.
For more information about the carnival and the complete practice and competition schedule, people can either call Water Carnival Webmaster Tristian Barragan at 432-360-0800 or by going to the website.