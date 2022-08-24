7th grader charged with threatening to shoot others at Crockett Middle School

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD reports a students has been charged after he reportedly made a threat to shoot others in the school.
According to a press release, a 7th grader at Crockett Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot kids.
Officers received a call about the threat early Wednesday morning and worked to locate the boy.
While he did not have a weapon, he is being charged with exhibition or threat of a firearm.
Because the student is a minor, his identity is not being released at this time.
ECISD says the school will be conducting a threat assessment to keep students and staff safe moving forward.
It also thanked those who told officers about the situation and reminds all community members that all threats are taken seriously and could lead to criminal charges.