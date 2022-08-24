7th grader charged with threatening to shoot others at Crockett Middle School

ECISD officers determined the student did not have a weapon, but he is being charged with exhibition or threat of a firearm.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD reports a students has been charged after he reportedly made a threat to shoot others in the school.

According to a press release, a 7th grader at Crockett Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot kids.

Officers received a call about the threat early Wednesday morning and worked to locate the boy.

While he did not have a weapon, he is being charged with exhibition or threat of a firearm.

Because the student is a minor, his identity is not being released at this time.

ECISD says the school will be conducting a threat assessment to keep students and staff safe moving forward.