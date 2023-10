The annual event is taking place at the Reeves County Civic Center and will is happening from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

PECOS, Texas — The 77th Reeves County Fall Fair is here!

On Friday and Saturday at the Reeves County Civic Center, located at 1500 S Cedar Street in Pecos, enjoy fun, food and entertainment.

On Friday it will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.