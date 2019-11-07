UPTON COUNTY, Texas — A 72-year-old man from Washington is dead following a three-vehicle accident in Upton County.

The accident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on July 10.

According to DPS, Darrell W. Luke was the passenger of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on State Highway 349, following a 2008 GMC Arcadia.

Nicholas Gomez, 21 of McCamey was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 northbound on SH 349 when he fell asleep. Gomez's vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck both the Jeep and the Arcadia.

Gomez, the driver of the Jeep, and the occupants of the other vehicle were all transported to various hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries.

Luke was pronounced dead at the scene.