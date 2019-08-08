BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of migrants on August 7.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a small brush fire a few miles north of FM 170.

While investigating, authorities encountered six migrants, who were from Guatemala and Honduras.

Deputies determined the six had started the brush fire to attract attention and receive help.

The BCSO deputies extinguished the fire and turned the migrants over to Border Patrol for processing and deportation.