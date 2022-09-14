Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school

ECISD says the child did not have a weapon but did tell classmates he was going to shoot up the school.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school.

The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun.

While the student did not have a weapon and students and staff were not in danger, ECISD says statements will not be considered jokes and will be taken seriously.