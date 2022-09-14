Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school.
The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun.
While the student did not have a weapon and students and staff were not in danger, ECISD says statements will not be considered jokes and will be taken seriously.
The child has been arrested and charged with threat of use of weapons on school ground or bus, a class a misdemeanor. He will also face disciplinary action.