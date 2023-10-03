56-year-old Odessa man dead after crash in Martin County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Martin County on Oct. 2
56-year-old Jose Sanots Guerra of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that Guerra, driving a 2014 Kenworth Truck with trailer, was traveling northbound on SH 137 when he attempted to make a turn east at high speed onto FM 846. This led to the vehicle rolling over.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.