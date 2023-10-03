56-year-old Odessa man dead after crash in Martin County

Jose Santos Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene on Oct. 2

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Martin County on Oct. 2

56-year-old Jose Sanots Guerra of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Guerra, driving a 2014 Kenworth Truck with trailer, was traveling northbound on SH 137 when he attempted to make a turn east at high speed onto FM 846. This led to the vehicle rolling over.