50th Anniversary celebration of Guadalupe Mountains National Park to begin on September 24

PINE SPRINGS, Texas — Guadalupe Mountains National Park will be holding special events starting on September 24 for its 50th Anniversary.
There will be free admission all day to the park and people can find the list of activities on the nps.gov website.
Events will continue through Early October 2022. Guadalupe Mountains National Park was officially established on September 30, 1972. On September 30, 2022, the park will also moving its wilderness permitting process to an online reservation process. This will make it easier for visitors to be prepared for the trip to the park.